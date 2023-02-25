Sillinger (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Sillinger sat out Thursday's tilt versus Minnesota with the illness, but was back at practice Friday. He has slumped this season, with only two goals and eight points in 52 games, after a 16-goalm 15-assist rookie campaign in 2021-22. The 19-year-old has plenty of talent and this is likely going to be a small blip in his NHL career.