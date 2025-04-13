Sillinger scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

Sillinger stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 6-0 at 5:14 of the second period. The 21-year-old hadn't scored since Feb. 2 -- he was limited to four assists over 14 games in that span and missed 11 contests due to a shoulder injury. That injury has derailed an otherwise solid campaign for the center, who has 10 goals, 31 points, 127 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-12 rating over 63 appearances, one point shy of matching his career-best total from last season.