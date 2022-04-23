Sillinger supplied a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators.

The Senators swarmed Sillinger, but he still managed to thread the puck to Jack Roslovic for the single Blue Jackets tally. Sillinger, a Columbus native, is already on the map as an 18-year-old prospect with 14 goals and 14 assists through his first 75 NHL games. This kid has a bright future, and it'll be fun to see what he can do with additional ice time.