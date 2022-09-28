Sillinger (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This marks the first time Sillinger's been on the ice since suffering an injury on the first day of training camp. He'll still need to be cleared for contact before a clearer timeline on his return to game action can be determined.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Leaves practice early•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Powers up with assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Mixed results Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Two points in win over Habs•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Produces helper•