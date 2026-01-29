Sillinger recorded two assists and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Sillinger has three points over his last two games. He went 10 contests without a point over the bulk of January, so this return to form on offense is a positive, though he remains in a third-line role with no power-play time. The 22-year-old is now at six goals, 17 helpers, 89 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-1 rating through 51 contests. He's on pace for a career high in points, sitting just 10 back of matching his previous high-water mark from 2024-25.