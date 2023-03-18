Sillinger scored a power-play goal in Columbus' 7-4 loss to Anaheim on Friday.
Sillinger's marker came late in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. He has three goals and 10 points in 62 appearances this season, including three points with the man advantage. Sillinger didn't score a goal over his previous 45 contests, and he had just four assists in that span.
