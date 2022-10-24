Sillinger has yet to record a point through the first seven games of the season.

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft could be headed for a sophomore slump after recording 16 goals and 31 points through 79 games as an 18-year-old rookie last season. Sillinger continues to center the Blue Jackets' third line, and with fellow first-rounder Yegor Chinakhov (21st overall in the 2020 draft) catching fire alongside him with five points in the last four games, it may not be long before Sillinger finally gets onto the scoresheet.