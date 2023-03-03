As expected, Sillinger was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday. Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Sillinger was sent to the minors Friday morning in a paper move that made him eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 19-year-old has struggled this season, scoring twice while adding six assists in 55 games with the Blue Jackets. Should Cleveland make the AHL playoffs, Sillinger will gain valuable experience that should help his game in the future.