Sillinger (shoulder) has been medically cleared and could return to action against the Canucks on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Sillinger suffered a shoulder injury at the end of February and has been on injured reserve since March 4. However, head coach Dean Evason said Wednesday that Sillinger will be an option against the Canucks on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, signaling that the Blue Jackets will activate him from injured reserve ahead of the matchup. Sillinger has made 54 appearances for Columbus this year, logging nine goals, 20 assists, 62 hits and 35 PIM while averaging 17:18 of ice time.