Sillinger logged two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Sillinger helped out on goals by Damon Severson and Mathieu Olivier. The 23-year-old Sillinger is doing well in a third-line role to start the season, earning one goal, two assists, seven shots on net, four PIM, four hits and a plus-2 rating over three contests. A first-round pick from 2021, Sillinger has yet to have a breakout campaign, but he offers decent depth scoring with a physical edge.