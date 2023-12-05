Sillinger (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger will sit for a third straight game with the injury. With Patrik Laine (illness) also sidelined, Mathieu Olivier is set to draw in on the fourth line while Alexandre Texier moves up the third line. Sillinger's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Islanders.