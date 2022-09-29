Sillinger (upper body) will play Thursday versus the Blues, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Sillinger has battled an upper-body injury during training camp, but he made it through full-contact practice Thursday without issue. The 19-year-old center will be eased in, playing between Mathieu Olivier and Cole Fonstad on the projected fourth line in this contest, though Sillinger should have a chance to challenge for top-six minutes once the regular season rolls around.
