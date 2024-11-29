Sillinger (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday against Calgary, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Sillinger sat out Wednesday in Montreal after missing a pair of practices. He has three goals and 12 points in 20 games. Look for Sillinger to replace Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) in the lineup.
