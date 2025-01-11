Sillinger (illness) will return to the lineup versus St. Louis on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The 21-year-old will replace his older brother, Owen Sillinger, who returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday. The younger Sillinger has six goals, 16 assists, 96 shots on net and 54 hits across 40 appearances this season. He will center James van Riemsdyk and Kent Johnson on the second line in Saturday's contest.
