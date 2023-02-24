Sillinger (illness) was at practice Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger was unable to play Thursday versus Minnesota, but could be ready to go versus the Oilers on Saturday. Sillinger, who was selected 12th overall in 2021, has two goals and eight points in 52 games this season, after a 16-goal, 15-assist rookie performance in 2021-22.