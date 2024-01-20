Sillinger provided a goal in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Friday.
Sillinger put Columbus ahead 1-0 just 4:21 into the contest, but the Blue Jackets were unable to build off that lead. The 20-year-old forward snapped his three-game scoring drought. Sillinger has eight goals and 18 points in 40 outings in 2023-24. Those aren't great numbers, but the No. 12 overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft does still have significant untapped upside, so it would be best not to dismiss him.
