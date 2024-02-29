Sillinger scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Sillinger gave Columbus some hope when he scored on a rebound after Igor Shesterkin gave the puck away behind the Rangers' net in the third period, but the Blue Jackets were unable to solve Shesterkin the rest of the night. The goal was Sillinger's ninth, and the 20-year-old forward is up to 21 points through 53 games, putting him on pace to finish right around his rookie season total of 31 points from 2021-22.