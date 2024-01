Sillinger scored three goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 20-year-old's second career hat trick involved a goal in every period, each one giving the Blue Jackets a lead that they coughed up before the frame was over. Sillinger has caught fire, scoring six goals and eight points over the last nine games, and the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft seems to be putting last season's woeful sophomore slump firmly behind him.