Sillinger was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
It has been a real tough sophomore season for Sillinger, who snapped a 45-game goalless streak March 17 with his third goal of the season. Sillinger has 11 points in 64 games after scoring 16 times and adding 15 assists as an 18-year-old rookie in 2021-22. Look for a rebound season in 2023-24 as he should regain some confidence playing in the AHL the rest of the way.
