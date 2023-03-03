Sillinger was sent to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

This is a paper move to make Sillinger eligible for the AHL playoffs as the Blue Jackets would love to get their center extra playing time after the NHL season ends in April. Sillinger should be recalled at some point Friday. He has only two goals and six assists in 55 games, a far cry from the 16 goals and 31 points he managed as an 18-year-old rookie in the 2021-22 season.