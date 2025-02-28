General manager Don Waddell announced Friday that Sillinger (upper body) "will be out for a little while," Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Sillinger sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Thursday's game against the Red Wings, and it appears as though he'll be forced to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Mikael Pyyhtia will likely enter the lineup after he was called up Friday.
