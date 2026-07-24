Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Signs three-year contract

Sillinger signed a three-year, $13.875 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Sillinger and Columbus were headed towards an arbitration hearing, but that's no longer necessary. The 23-year-old Sillinger had eight goals, 33 points, 37 PIM and 112 hits in 81 regular-season appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. He's finished with 31-33 points in four of his first five regular seasons in the NHL. He has some untapped offensive upside, so perhaps he'll be able to surpass his career high of 33 points in 2026-27.