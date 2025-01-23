Sillinger (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.
Sillinger has one goal over five games since he returned from missing one contest due to an illness. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, as he logged 19:10 of ice time versus the Islanders in the Blue Jackets' last game Monday. Columbus will dress seven defensemen for this contest.
