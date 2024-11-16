Sillinger scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Sillinger closed out the scoring with 4:28 left in the third period, and this was his third goal of the campaign. He went pointless during the Blue Jackets' recent six-game losing streak. He has just nine points (three goals, six assists) this season, so his production hasn't been enough to make him worthy of rostering in most formats.
