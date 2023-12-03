Sillinger (upper body) is not expected to play Sunday against Boston, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Sillinger, who remains day-to-day, will miss his second straight contest. He has registered one goal, eight assists, 42 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 23 hits over 24 games this campaign. Mathieu Olivier has been playing during Sillinger's absence.
