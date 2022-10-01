Sillinger (upper body) practiced with Columbus' second group on Saturday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Sillinger (upper body) continues to practice in a limited capacity. It doesn't appear that the injury is too serious but the Jackets will likely exercise caution with their former first-round pick before the regular season. Sillinger scored 16 goals with 15 assists as a rookie in 2021-22.