Sillinger (upper body) practiced with Columbus' second group on Saturday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Sillinger (upper body) continues to practice in a limited capacity. It doesn't appear that the injury is too serious but the Jackets will likely exercise caution with their former first-round pick before the regular season. Sillinger scored 16 goals with 15 assists as a rookie in 2021-22.
