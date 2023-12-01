Sillinger suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday versus Montreal and is considered day-to-day, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger is questionable for Friday's tilt versus Ottawa. He has a goal and nine points in 24 games. The 20-year-old had a very good rookie season in 2021-22 when he managed 16 goals and 31 points in 75 contests, but he slumped mightily last year, picking up three goals and 11 points in 64 NHL outings.