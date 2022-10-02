Sillinger (upper body) will make his preseason debut Monday against Carolina, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Sillinger has been dealing with a minor upper-body issue in camp but he'll be good to go Monday. The 19-year-old forward scored 16 goals and 31 points through 79 games in his rookie campaign.
