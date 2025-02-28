Sillinger (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Red Wings.
Sillinger was hurt in the first period of the contest. He should be considered day-to-day until the Blue Jackets provide another update. Sillinger is questionable to play in Saturday's Stadium Series game, which is a rematch against the Red Wings.
