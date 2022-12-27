Sillinger (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Sillinger, who has missed the past three games, was back on the ice for practice Tuesday. It appears as though he could be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders. Sillinger has registered six points, 41 shots on goal and 39 hits in 30 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Out with upper-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Lends helping hand•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: On three-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Quiet start to season•