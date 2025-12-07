Sillinger scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to Florida.

He added a team-high five shots on net, two hits and a minsu-1 rating to his ledger. It was Sillinger's first multi-point performance since he collected two goals and an assist against the Leafs on Oct. 29, and the helper was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 22-year-old Columbus native has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, however, as he fills a top-six role at 5-on-5, and on the season Sillinger has three goals and 13 points in 27 contests.