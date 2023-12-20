Sillinger scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

Both points came in the third period as the Blue Jackets wrapped up the massive victory. Sillinger also added a team-high five shots on net, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger while winning eight of his 16 faceoffs, one of the more well-rounded performances of the season for the 20-year-old. He's still trying to find some consistency on offense -- Sillinger had only one assist in his prior seven games, a stretch broken up by a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury -- but the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft remains a key part of Columbus' future.