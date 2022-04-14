Sillinger scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
Both points came in the third period as the Blue Jackets pulled away. Sillinger was part of a dynamite night for Columbus' top two lines, as all six players recorded multi-point performances, and the 18-year-old seems to have powered through the rookie wall late in the season, racking up two goals and five points over the last six games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Produces helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Goal and assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Clears protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Placed in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Game-time call•