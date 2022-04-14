Sillinger scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the third period as the Blue Jackets pulled away. Sillinger was part of a dynamite night for Columbus' top two lines, as all six players recorded multi-point performances, and the 18-year-old seems to have powered through the rookie wall late in the season, racking up two goals and five points over the last six games.