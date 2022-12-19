Sillinger (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Dallas, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Sillinger is listed as day-to-day after being injured Saturday versus Boston. The 19-year-old forward has two goals and six points in 30 games this season. Sillinger has also been credited with 41 shots on goal and 39 hits.
