Sillinger (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Sillinger was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Kings.
