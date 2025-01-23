Now Playing

Sillinger (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Kings.

