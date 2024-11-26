Sillinger (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus Montreal, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Sillinger sat out two straight practices before being ruled out for Wednesday's game. He has accounted for three goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 34 hits through 20 appearances this season. Sillinger will be replaced in Wednesday's lineup by James van Riemsdyk.