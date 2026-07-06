Blue Jackets' Colton White: Secures two-year deal

White agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Monday.

White saw action in 23 regular-season games for New Jersey last year in which he notched four assists, 23 hits, 16 blocked shots and 14 shots on goal while averaging just 12:15 of ice time. In 107 career NHL games, the 29-year-old blueliner has yet to score a goal, chipping in 14 combined assists for the Devils and Ducks. White's move to Columbus won't make NHL ice time any easier to come by, as he figures to once again play the bulk of his minutes in the AHL.