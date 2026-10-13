Garland (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's home clash against the Panthers, per Mark Scheig.

Head coach Rick Bowness stated that Garland is dealing with an illness, and if he can't go, then Luca Del Bel Belluz would take his spot in the lineup. The 30-year-old Garland has been held off the scoresheet through four games this season, where he's posted just one shot on net, one hit and one blocked shot while averaging 12:25 of ice time per game. If he is kept out of Tuesday's matchup, he would have plenty of time to recover ahead of Saturday's clash against the Rangers.