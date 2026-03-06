Garland was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Garland signed a six-year, $36 million extension with the Canucks back in July, but he'll begin that deal as a member of the Blue Jackets following the trade. The 29-year-old winger figures to be a top-six regular for Columbus moving forward. He had a rough season in Vancouver with 26 points over 50 contests, but he had posted at least 46 points in each of his first four years with the Canucks before struggling in 2025-26. The Blue Jackets are banking that he'll be able to rediscover that form with a change of scenery, and playing for a team on the rise rather than one facing more retooling will likely help his numbers.