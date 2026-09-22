Garland scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 1-0 exhibition win over the Red Wings.

Garland received 20:27 of ice time Monday, which was the most among Blue Jackets forwards. That's a relatively encouraging sign for the 30-year-old winger, who averaged just 13:01 of ice time over 21 games with Columbus last season, compared to the 18:57 he averaged across 50 games with Vancouver in 2025-26. Garland registered at least 46 points between 2021-22 and 2024-25, so he could end up having appeal as a depth option for fantasy managers if he earns the trust of head coach Rick Bowness when the regular season commences.