Garland (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's home matchup against the Panthers, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

In an interview Tuesday morning, head coach Rick Bowness mentioned that Garland was dealing with an illness. After taking line rushes during Tuesday's warmups, however, Garland appears to be in good enough shape to play. He might have his playing time capped if there are any lingering effects of the illness, but if he's a full go, he should see solid usage from the team's second line. Garland will aim to notch his first point of the 2026-27 campaign Tuesday after being held off the scoresheet through five outings.