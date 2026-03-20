Garland scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Garland also saw a team-low 7:12 of ice time. While has five goals over seven games with the Blue Jackets, his ice time has trended down sharply, and the team has continued to win anyway. The 30-year-old is at 12 goals, 19 helpers, 119 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 57 appearances between Columbus and Vancouver this season. If he can't consistently get more ice time, Garland is a risky fantasy option.