Ceulemans scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 3-1 win over Rochester on Wednesday.

Ceulemans doubled his point total for the year with this effort. He has a goal, three assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. The defenseman picked up just six goals and 21 points over 83 games in his first three AHL campaigns, so it doesn't look like he's particularly close to making an impact for the Blue Jackets at the NHL level.