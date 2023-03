Ceulemans signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Columbus selected Ceulemans with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old defenseman produced eight goals and 23 points in 33 games with the University of Michigan during his sophomore season in 2022-23. Ceulemans will report to Cleveland on an AHL tryout contact for the remainder of the year.