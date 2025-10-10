Severson registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Severson looked steady in a second-pairing role and was able to set up Dmitri Voronkov's first-period tally. The 31-year-old Severson sometimes has lapses in his own zone, but the Blue Jackets' defensive depth is a little lacking, so he should have little trouble staying in the lineup this season. He produced 25 points in 70 regular-season outings in 2024-25 while also topping 100 blocked shots (104) for the second time in three years.