Severson didn't see a shift in the third period of Monday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The former Devil wound up seeing only 11:57 of ice time after topping 21 minutes in each of his first two games of the season. Severson finished the contest with a minus-2 rating, and no points, hits or blocked shots, but he was far from alone in having a bad night. Coach Pascal Vincent is still trying to find a lineup combination that provides a consistent effort, but Severson's benching is likely only temporary given Columbus' other blue line options, especially with Zach Werenski (quadriceps) unavailable.