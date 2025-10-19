default-cbs-image
Severson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He wired a wrist shot from the high slot in the second period to knot the game 2-2. Severson isn't known for offense at this point in his career, but he has seven hits. He could offer spot value on a light schedule night, but little more.

