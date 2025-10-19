Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Chips in goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
He wired a wrist shot from the high slot in the second period to knot the game 2-2. Severson isn't known for offense at this point in his career, but he has seven hits. He could offer spot value on a light schedule night, but little more.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Bags helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Plucks apple Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Bags helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Generates assist in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Logs helper Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Posts assist in win•