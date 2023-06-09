Severson signed an eight-year, $50-million contract and was traded to Columbus for a third-round pick Friday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Severson was eligible for free agency next month, but the only way Severson was getting an eighth year on his contract was if the Devils signed him. New Jersey picks up the 80th pick in the 2023 Draft for a player they were not going to sign. Severson is the second blueliner in the last three days to be traded to the Blue Jackets as Ivan Provorov was dealt Tuesday. Severson had seven goals and 26 assists in 81 regular-season games with New Jersey in 2022-23.