Severson posted an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Severson has two goals, one helper and 12 shots on net over his last four games. He's looking like a steady depth defenseman for fantasy while playing in a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit. Severson is at seven points, 26 shots, 18 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating over 12 appearances this season.