Severson (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Severson posted a minus-1 rating and one hit in 9:57 of ice time before leaving the game. The 29-year-old has been a solid contributor on the blue line this season, tallying three goals, eight points, 35 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 19 games. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt with Chicago.